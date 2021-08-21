Save $0.05 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Brady

(BRADY, TX) According to Brady gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Alon at 1800 S Bridge St. Regular there was listed at $2.9 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Sunoco at 2013 S Bridge St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Brady area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Alon 1800 S Bridge St, Brady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Sunoco 701 Us-87, Brady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.48 $ --

Yesway 801 S Bridge St, Brady

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.