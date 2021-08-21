Where's the cheapest gas in Algona?

(ALGONA, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Algona area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 602 E State St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 602 E State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Algona area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Casey's 602 E State St, Algona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 703 S Phillips Ave, Algona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 1414 N Main St, Algona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.