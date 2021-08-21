Here’s the cheapest gas in Mount Shasta Saturday

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) According to Mount Shasta gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 205 W Lake St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 300 W Lake St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mount Shasta area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.55 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 205 W Lake St, Mount Shasta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ 4.64 $ 4.79 $ 4.29

Chevron 300 W Lake St, Mount Shasta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.53 $ 4.68 $ 4.83 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.74 $ 4.89 $ 4.45

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.