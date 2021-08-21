Here’s the cheapest gas in Mount Shasta Saturday
(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) According to Mount Shasta gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 205 W Lake St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $4.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 300 W Lake St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mount Shasta area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.55 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$4.64
$4.79
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.53
$4.68
$4.83
$4.39
|card
card$4.59
$4.74
$4.89
$4.45
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
