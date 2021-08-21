Watseka gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.06 per gallon

(WATSEKA, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Watseka, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gas Depot at 700 W Walnut St. Regular there was listed at $3.13 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at BP at 303 E Walnut St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Watseka area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.16 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gas Depot 700 W Walnut St, Watseka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Phillips 66 750 W Walnut St, Watseka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 417 W Walnut St, Watseka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.70 $ 3.14

Marathon 540 E Walnut St, Watseka

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.