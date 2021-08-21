Watseka gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.06 per gallon
(WATSEKA, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Watseka, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Gas Depot at 700 W Walnut St. Regular there was listed at $3.13 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at BP at 303 E Walnut St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Watseka area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.16 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.13
$3.25
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.70
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.49
$--
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
