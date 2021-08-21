This is the cheapest gas in Sidney right now

(SIDNEY, MT) Depending on where you fill up in Sidney, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

Town Pump at 12280 Mt-200 Unit 1 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.12 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 1281 S Central Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.15.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Town Pump 12280 Mt-200 Unit 1, Sidney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.32 $ 3.52 $ 3.22

Exxon 2201 W Holly St, Sidney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.