Gas savings: The cheapest station in Moriarty

(MORIARTY, NM) Gas prices vary across in the Moriarty area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 301 Route 66. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.12 at Lisa's Truck Center at 820 Central Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 301 Route 66, Moriarty

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.41 $ 3.71 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.