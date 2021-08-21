Williamstown gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.15 per gallon

(WILLIAMSTOWN, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Williamstown area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 10 Ferguson Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shell at 111 Stewartsville Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 10 Ferguson Blvd, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Speedway 70 Broadway St, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.09

BP 65 Broadway St, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.09

Shell 77 Broadway St, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Marathon 11 Taft Hwy, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ 3.19

Speedway 10 Taft Hwy, Dry Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.