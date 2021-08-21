This is the cheapest gas in Bonners Ferry right now

(BONNERS FERRY, ID) According to Bonners Ferry gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Mobil at 6856 Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.65 at Conoco at 6453 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bonners Ferry area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.56 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Mobil 6856 Main St, Bonners Ferry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.49

Conoco 6453 Main St, Bonners Ferry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.