Muleshoe gas at $2.7 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MULESHOE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Muleshoe area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Stripes at 107 E American Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.7 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.75 at Valero at 221 W American Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Muleshoe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Stripes 107 E American Blvd, Muleshoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.