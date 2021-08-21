Muleshoe gas at $2.7 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(MULESHOE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Muleshoe area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Stripes at 107 E American Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.7 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.75 at Valero at 221 W American Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Muleshoe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
