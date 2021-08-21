Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Warsaw

(WARSAW, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Warsaw, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Parker at 801 Church Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 224 Queen St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Parker 801 Church Ln, Tappahannock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.89 $ 2.99

7-Eleven 6546 Richmond Rd, Warsaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ --

Shell 5088 Richmond Rd, Warsaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.39 $ 3.99 $ 2.99

Sunoco 6632 Richmond Rd, Warsaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Sunoco 102 Church Ln, Tappahannock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.