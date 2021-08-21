Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Warsaw
(WARSAW, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Warsaw, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Parker at 801 Church Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 224 Queen St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.89
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.23
$3.63
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.39
$3.99
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.29
$3.69
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
