Jena gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(JENA, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Jena area offering savings of $0.03 per gallon.

Speedy Mac's at 2460 E Oak St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Circle K at 3714 W Oak St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.88.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jena area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedy Mac's 2460 E Oak St, Jena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.65 $ 2.99

Shell 21787 La-8 W, Jena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Searcy Y Stop 14509 Us-84 W , Trout

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.