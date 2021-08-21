Jena gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(JENA, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Jena area offering savings of $0.03 per gallon.
Speedy Mac's at 2460 E Oak St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Circle K at 3714 W Oak St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.88.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jena area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
