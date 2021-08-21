Cancel
Bad Axe, MI

Save $0.11 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Bad Axe

Bad Axe News Watch
Bad Axe News Watch
 8 days ago
(BAD AXE, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bad Axe area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cass City Oil And Gas at 50 Pigeon Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.17 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 1059 East Huron Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.28.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bad Axe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.20 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Cass City Oil And Gas

50 Pigeon Rd, Bad Axe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.29

Speedy Q

885 N Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.48
$3.63
$3.29

Speedy Q

936 N Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.48
$3.75
$--

Meijer

1006 N Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$3.48
$3.78
$3.24

CITGO

1998 Sand Beach Rd, Bad Axe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.57
$3.77
$3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

