Save $0.11 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Bad Axe

(BAD AXE, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bad Axe area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cass City Oil And Gas at 50 Pigeon Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.17 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 1059 East Huron Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.28.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bad Axe area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.20 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Cass City Oil And Gas 50 Pigeon Rd, Bad Axe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Speedy Q 885 N Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.63 $ 3.29

Speedy Q 936 N Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.75 $ --

Meijer 1006 N Van Dyke Rd, Bad Axe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ 3.24

CITGO 1998 Sand Beach Rd, Bad Axe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.