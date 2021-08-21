Save $0.06 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Alpine

(ALPINE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Alpine area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 2411 E Us-90 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Stripes at 700 E Ave E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Alpine area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.23 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 2411 E Us-90, Alpine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 4.19 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.