Hickman County, TN

Flood Warning issued for Hickman by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 09:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. TNC081-220845- /O.CON.KOHX.FL.W.0041.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /VERT1.3.ER.210821T1301Z.210821T1315Z.000000T0000Z.UU/ 945 AM CDT Sat Aug 21 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Piney River Near Vernon. * Until further notice. * At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 22.8 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Flooding of area roads may hinder travel near the Piney River from Interstate 40, through Pinewood and Nunnelly, to the Duck River. This includes areas near Plunders Creek Rd, Garner Creek Rd, Pinewood Rd, Mill Creek Rd, and Pretty Creek Rd. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Significant flooding is occurring in areas along the Piney River from Interstate 40, through areas near Pinewood and Nunnelly, down to the Duck River. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the Highway 230 bridge west of Nunnelly, and backwater effects begin at higher stages. Target Area: Hickman The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Tennessee Piney River Near Vernon affecting Hickman County.

Tennessee State
Nunnelly, TN
Hickman County, TN
#Extreme Weather
