Brunswick County, NC

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 10:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Brunswick; Coastal New Hanover; Coastal Pender HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Coastal Pender, Coastal New Hanover and Coastal Brunswick Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov

Niagara County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Niagara by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 12:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Niagara A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Niagara County through 100 PM EDT A storm near Youngstown was nearly stationary at 1205 p.m. This storm will produce heavy rainfall, with localized rainfall amounts over an inch and a half possible. HAZARD...Heavy rain and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause localized flooding. Locations impacted include Niagara Falls, Lockport, Newfane, Lewiston, Youngstown, Fort Niagara State Park, Wilson, Cambria Center, Olcott, Ransomville and Model City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Augusta County, VAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Augusta, Highland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 14:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Augusta; Highland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL AUGUSTA AND SOUTHEASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTIES At 203 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 13 miles west of Staunton to 11 miles east of Burnsville, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Augusta Springs, Churchville, Deerfield, West Augusta, Williamsville, Buffalo Gap, Head Waters and Liberty. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 14:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Bay County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 03:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; South Walton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding with 1-2 feet of inundation. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...South Walton and Coastal Bay Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 PM CDT Monday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 4 AM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 15:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding is expected with water levels between 1 to 3 feet above normally dry ground. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Arenac County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arenac, Iosco, Ogemaw by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arenac; Iosco; Ogemaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR ARENAC...SOUTHEASTERN OGEMAW AND SOUTHERN IOSCO COUNTIES At 526 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Twining, or 7 miles northwest of Au Gres, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Turner and Au Gres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Escambia County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Escambia Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 06:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding is expected with water levels between 1 to 3 feet above normally dry ground. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of parking lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Frontier County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. Target Area: Frontier A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Frontier County through 1100 PM CDT At 1021 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, or 22 miles southeast of Curtis, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, Orafino and Freedom. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Baldwin County, ALweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 05:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life-threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Custer County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CUSTER COUNTY At 447 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Callaway, or 13 miles west of Broken Bow, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Callaway and Lodi. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Bath County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath; Rockbridge Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Rockbridge and southeastern Bath Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1056 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Millboro to near Bells Valley. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Goshen Millboro Rockbridge Baths Bells Valley Brownsburg Yost and Nimrod Hall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Frontier County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Frontier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Nebraska. Target Area: Frontier A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Frontier County through 1100 PM CDT At 1021 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, or 22 miles southeast of Curtis, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medicine Creek Reservoir State Recreation Area, Orafino and Freedom. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Bath County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 22:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Rockbridge and southeastern Bath Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1056 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Millboro to near Bells Valley. Movement was east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Goshen Millboro Rockbridge Baths Bells Valley Brownsburg Yost and Nimrod Hall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Charlotte County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Pinellas, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal THE DUST ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MST The blowing dust that prompted the advisory has dissipated and exited the area. Therefore, the dust advisory will be allowed to expire.
Custer County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EASTERN LOGAN AND WEST CENTRAL CUSTER COUNTIES At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gandy, or near Stapleton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stapleton, Gandy, Logan, Shanklin Bluff, Tarboz Lake and Hoagland. This includes the following highways Highway 92 between mile markers 226 and 237. Highway 83 between mile markers 107 and 116. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alcona, Iosco by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alcona; Iosco A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALCONA AND IOSCO COUNTIES At 509 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Barton City to near Plainfield Township to near National City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tawas City, Mikado, Oscoda, East Tawas, Au Sable, Tawas Point State Park, Wurtsmith Airfield, Harrisville and Harrisville State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected as water reaches the dunes, mainly near times of high tide. Some beach access roads will be impassable. High water levels will also approach low areas along the intracoastal waterways and bays. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life- threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Custer County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Custer A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN CUSTER COUNTY At 719 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Dunning to 6 miles northwest of Arnold, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Merna, Anselmo, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Lillian, Round Valley and Pleasant Hill. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 252 and 274. Highway 92 between mile markers 251 and 273. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

