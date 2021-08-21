Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 06:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Everyone should remain out of the water due to life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of jetties, piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerously large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding is expected with water levels between 1 to 3 feet above normally dry ground. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 7 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of parking lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks, and into dangerous seas. Life- threatening swimming conditions and significant beach erosion can be expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.