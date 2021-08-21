Save up to $0.11 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Clinton
(CLINTON, AR) According to Clinton gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.11 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1964 Us-65 S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1014 Us-65 Bypass , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.78.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.72 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
card$2.67
$--
$3.32
$2.99
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
