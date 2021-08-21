Save up to $0.60 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in New River

(NEW RIVER, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the New River area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon.

Circle K at 4135 W Anthem Way was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3906 W New River Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.28.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 4135 W Anthem Way, Anthem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Circle K 3502 W Anthem Way, Anthem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Circle K 39414 N Daisy Mountain Dr , Anthem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.