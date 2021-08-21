West Jefferson gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) According to West Jefferson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1477 Mount Jefferson Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Brinegar's at 1391 Nc-16 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 1477 Mount Jefferson Rd, West Jefferson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 2.94

Speedway 326 E 2Nd St, West Jefferson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 2.95

Quality Plus 1457 S Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 2.95

Ingles 21 Ashemont Dr, West Jefferson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.