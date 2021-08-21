This is the cheapest gas in Montevideo right now

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) According to Montevideo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

Sunshine & Whiskey Filling Sta at 367 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 2402 E Mn-7, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.07.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunshine & Whiskey Filling Sta 367 Main St, Watson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 418 S 1St St, Montevideo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Casey's 632 N 7Th St, Montevideo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.