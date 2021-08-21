Kayenta gas at $3.15 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(KAYENTA, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kayenta area offering savings of $0.18 per gallon.

Speedway at Us-160 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 120 Us-160, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.33.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.22 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway Us-160, Kayenta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.42

Alon Us-160, Kayenta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.