Stigler gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(STIGLER, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Stigler area offering savings of $0.01 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Total Express at E Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.86 at Shell at 1409 E Main , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Total Express E Main St, Stigler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 2.85 $ --

Casey's 700 E Main, Stigler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.35 $ 2.95

Shell Ok-9, Stigler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.