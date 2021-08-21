Gas savings: The cheapest station in Dillon
(DILLON, MT) Depending on where you fill up in Dillon, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 101 E Helena St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.31 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Safeway at 570 N Montana St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.32.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.31 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$3.51
$3.71
$3.42
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
