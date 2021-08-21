Gas savings: The cheapest station in Dillon

(DILLON, MT) Depending on where you fill up in Dillon, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Conoco at 101 E Helena St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.31 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Safeway at 570 N Montana St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.32.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.31 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 101 E Helena St, Dillon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.42

Exxon 635 N Montana St, Dillon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.42

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.