Ironwood, MI

Save $0.02 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Ironwood

Ironwood Times
Ironwood Times
 8 days ago
(IRONWOOD, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Ironwood area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Krist at 401 E Lead St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.17 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to VP Racing Fuels at 213 E Cloverland Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Krist

401 E Lead St, Bessemer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

