Save $0.02 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Ironwood

(IRONWOOD, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Ironwood area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Krist at 401 E Lead St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.17 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to VP Racing Fuels at 213 E Cloverland Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Krist 401 E Lead St, Bessemer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.