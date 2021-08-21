Save up to $0.09 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Rotonda West
(ROTONDA WEST, FL) According to Rotonda West gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.
Murphy USA at 2981 S Mccall Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 4363 S Access Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.93.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rotonda West area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.18
$3.48
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.28
$3.58
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
