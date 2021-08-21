Gas savings: The cheapest station in Everett

(EVERETT, PA) Depending on where you fill up in Everett, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

Sheetz at 11 W Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sheetz at 11 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Everett area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.35 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sheetz 11 W Main St, Everett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.59

Exxon 250 W Main St, Everett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.59

Shell 13107 Lincoln Hwy, Everett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.55

Shell 10071 Lincoln Hwy, Bedford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.55

Sheetz 9402 Lincoln Hwy, Bedford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.