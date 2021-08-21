Save up to $0.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Cherokee

(CHEROKEE, NC) According to Cherokee gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

Exxon at 719 Seven Clans Ln was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 719 Seven Clans Ln , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Exxon 719 Seven Clans Ln , Cherokee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 799 Tsali Blvd, Cherokee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1203 Seven Clans Ln, Cherokee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.05 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Exxon 3385 Us-441 N, Whittier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.75 $ 3.05

Exxon 1607 Arquoni Rd, Cherokee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.