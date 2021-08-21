Cancel
How do parents qualify for repayment protection in 2022 for child tax credit checks received in 2021?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents are realizing there may be a slight chance they have to pay back child tax credits next year, but in some cases they may not need to. In other cases, they can protect themselves by modifying their details in the Child Tax Credit Update Portal created by the IRS, unenrolling in payments so they just receive the full amount next year, or opting out altogether.

