How do parents qualify for repayment protection in 2022 for child tax credit checks received in 2021?

There are a lot of changes with this year's child tax credit. Instead of waiting until tax time, parents can get half of the total amount now and the rest with their tax refund next year. You could be getting up to $300 per month for each kid under 6 years old and $250 for each kid between ages 6 and 17. But how much should you expect to get? If you got your check last month, did everything add up? The next check comes this Friday, but you don't have to wait until then to see how much you'll get.