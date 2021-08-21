South Hill gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.15 per gallon
(SOUTH HILL, VA) Gas prices vary across in the South Hill area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.
Slip In at 805 W Danville St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1011 E Atlantic St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater South Hill area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.09
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$--
$--
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.53
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0