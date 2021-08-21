South Hill gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.15 per gallon

(SOUTH HILL, VA) Gas prices vary across in the South Hill area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.

Slip In at 805 W Danville St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.82 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1011 E Atlantic St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater South Hill area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Slip In 805 W Danville St, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Sunoco 114 Piney Pond Rd , Brodnax

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Quik Fuel 9976 Us-1, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Quik Fuel 212 S Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ --

Quik Fuel 26800 Va-47, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Petrol 531 E Atlantic St, South Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.53 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.