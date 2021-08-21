Orange County dive team finds missing jet skier dead after overnight search

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office found the body of a jet skier who went missing Friday night.

9:10 p.m. update:

Orange County deputies identified the victim as 26-year-old Alejandro Sanchez.

2 p.m. update:

Deputies announced the body of the missing man was recovered at around 11:01 a.m. by the dive team at RD Keene Park.

Officials said no foul play was suspected in the man’s death.

Orange County deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

Original report:

The Orange County Sheriff’s office, along with the Orange County Fire Department, is searching for a missing jet skier.

Deputies responded to 10900 Chase Road in reference to a boating accident around 7 p.m. on Friday night.

According to deputies, the victim, a man in his 20s, was riding on a jet ski with a friend when he fell off and did not resurface.

The Orange County Fire Department deployed a dive team to search for the victim, but did not locate him.

Dive teams were back out at Lake Palmer on Saturday to resume the search, which was halted Friday evening due to a lack of light.

