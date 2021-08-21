Pratt gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.10 per gallon
(PRATT, KS) According to Pratt gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Country Store at 1412 E 1St St. Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.97 at Kwik Shop at 116 Washington St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pratt area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.05
|card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$2.99
$--
$2.98
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0