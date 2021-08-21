Pratt gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.10 per gallon

(PRATT, KS) According to Pratt gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Country Store at 1412 E 1St St. Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.97 at Kwik Shop at 116 Washington St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pratt area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Love's Country Store 1412 E 1St St, Pratt

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.05 card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.10

Cenex 916 S Main St, Pratt

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.