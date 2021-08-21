Where's the cheapest gas in Beaver Dam?

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Beaver Dam area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shamrock at 101 N Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Huck's at 675 Western Kentucky Pkwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Beaver Dam area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shamrock 101 N Main St, Hartford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Murphy USA 1691 N Main St, Beaver Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.28 $ 2.93

Marathon Us-231, Beaver Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.28 $ -- $ 3.15

Valero 1201 N Main St, Beaver Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.28 $ -- $ --

Casey's 1327 N Main St, Beaver Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.21 $ 3.41 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.