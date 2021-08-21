Save up to $0.26 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Philomath

(PHILOMATH, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Philomath, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Towne Pump at 820 Nw Kings Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.53 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1830 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.63.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Towne Pump 820 Nw Kings Blvd, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ -- $ --

Towne Pump 301 Nw 3Rd St, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ --

Towne Pump 1914 Main St, Philomath

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ -- $ -- $ --

Safeway 5270 Sw Philomath Blvd, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.84 $ 3.94 $ 3.63 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.94 $ 4.04 $ 3.73

Mobil 1450 Nw 9Th St, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.75 $ 3.91 $ --

Fred Meyer 1535 Nw 9Th St , Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.84 $ 3.94 $ 3.63

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.