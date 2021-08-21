Cancel
Philomath, OR

Save up to $0.26 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Philomath

Philomath Dispatch
Philomath Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0bYoSz4r00

(PHILOMATH, OR) Depending on where you fill up in Philomath, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Towne Pump at 820 Nw Kings Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.53 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1830 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.63.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Towne Pump

820 Nw Kings Blvd, Corvallis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$--
$--
$--

Towne Pump

301 Nw 3Rd St, Corvallis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$3.65
$3.85
$--

Towne Pump

1914 Main St, Philomath
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$--
$--
$--

Safeway

5270 Sw Philomath Blvd, Corvallis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.84
$3.94
$3.63
card
card$3.69
$3.94
$4.04
$3.73

Mobil

1450 Nw 9Th St, Corvallis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.75
$3.91
$--

Fred Meyer

1535 Nw 9Th St , Corvallis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.84
$3.94
$3.63

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Philomath, OR
ABOUT

With Philomath Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

