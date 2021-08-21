Here’s the cheapest gas in Houston Saturday

(HOUSTON, MS) Depending on where you fill up in Houston, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Houston Discount Tob at 101 S Jackson St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Handy Corner at 943 N Jackson St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.76.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Houston Discount Tob 101 S Jackson St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pure 104 S Jackson St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

North Pak A Pok 704 N Jackson St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ --

Shell 702 E Madison St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.