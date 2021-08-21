Cancel
Magnolia, MS

Magnolia gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Magnolia News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0bYoStmV00

(MAGNOLIA, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Magnolia area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon.

Love's Travel Stop at 1119 Airport Fernwood Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at McComb Market at 115 E Presley Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.73.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Magnolia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop

1119 Airport Fernwood Rd, McComb
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$3.10
$3.35
$3.14
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.35
$3.19

Pump and Savor

1218 S Broadway, McComb
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--

Fleetway

1200 S Broadway St, McComb
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Magnolia, MS
With Magnolia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
