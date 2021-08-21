Magnolia gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MAGNOLIA, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Magnolia area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon.

Love's Travel Stop at 1119 Airport Fernwood Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at McComb Market at 115 E Presley Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.73.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Magnolia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Love's Travel Stop 1119 Airport Fernwood Rd, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 3.14 card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.35 $ 3.19

Pump and Savor 1218 S Broadway, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fleetway 1200 S Broadway St, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.