Magnolia gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(MAGNOLIA, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Magnolia area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon.
Love's Travel Stop at 1119 Airport Fernwood Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at McComb Market at 115 E Presley Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.73.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Magnolia area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.71 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$3.10
$3.35
$3.14
|card
card$2.69
$--
$3.35
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
