Los Angeles, CA

Deadly Double Shooting Saturday In South Los Angeles

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 8 days ago

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are investigating a deadly double shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday in South Los Angeles where a male victim was killed and a teenage girl wounded.

The incident occurred at about 12:25 a.m. near Denker Avenue and 66th Street.

The victims were seated in a vehicle when a motorist in another vehicle drove up and fired shots before driving away, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials said the 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 17-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

It’s unclear what lead to the shooting.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/
