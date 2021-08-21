Save $0.13 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Demopolis
(DEMOPOLIS, AL) According to Demopolis gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1057 Us-80 W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 605 N Walnut Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Demopolis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.34
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.04
$3.32
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.25
$3.63
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.59
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0