Save $0.13 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Demopolis

(DEMOPOLIS, AL) According to Demopolis gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1057 Us-80 W was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 605 N Walnut Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Demopolis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1057 Us-80 W, Demopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 2.94

Texaco 1407 Us-80 W, Demopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.04 $ 3.32 $ 2.94

Chevron 510 Us-80 E, Demopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Sunoco 413 Us-80 W , Demopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 1301 Us-80 W, Demopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.25 $ 3.63 $ --

Chevron 1500 Us-80 W, Demopolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.