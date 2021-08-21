Pinckneyville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) Depending on where you fill up in Pinckneyville, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

Moto Mart at 509 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Moto Mart at 509 S Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.29.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Moto Mart 509 S Main St , Pinckneyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Casey's 747 Kennedy Dr, Pinckneyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

CITGO 5728 Il-154, Pinckneyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.