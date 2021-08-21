Where's the cheapest gas in Marion?

(MARION, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Marion area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

FiveStar at 110 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at FiveStar at 110 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

FiveStar 110 N Main St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Ideal Market 123 Sturgis Rd, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Liberty 825 S Main St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.