This is the cheapest gas in Franklin right now

(FRANKLIN, NH) Gas prices vary across in the Franklin area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Cumberland Farms at 239 Central St. Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Shop Express at 449 Central St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.95.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Cumberland Farms 239 Central St, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.35 $ 3.85 $ --

BJ's 119 Laconia Rd, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.37 $ --

Irving 90 Laconia Rd , Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.32 $ 3.72 $ 2.94

Shell 265 Main St, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ --

TETAL 311 Main St, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Shell 63 Laconia Rd, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.69 $ 3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.