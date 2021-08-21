Here’s the cheapest gas in Wickenburg Saturday
(WICKENBURG, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wickenburg area offering savings of $0.71 per gallon.
Maverik at 784 West Wickenburg Way was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 530 E Wickenburg Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.68.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wickenburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.20 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.17
$3.37
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$3.59
$--
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.64
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
