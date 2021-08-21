Here’s the cheapest gas in Wickenburg Saturday

(WICKENBURG, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Wickenburg area offering savings of $0.71 per gallon.

Maverik at 784 West Wickenburg Way was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 530 E Wickenburg Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.68.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wickenburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.20 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 784 West Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.08

Woody's Car Wash 1145 W Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 104 E Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Price Saver 447 W Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 2.99

Chevron 1115 W Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Chevron 1075 N Tegner St, Wickenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.