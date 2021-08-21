Richfield gas at $3.72 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(RICHFIELD, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Richfield, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Maverik at 295 S. Main. Regular there was listed at $3.72 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Chevron at 1375 N Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Maverik 295 S. Main, Richfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ 3.92 $ 4.12 $ 3.82

Texaco 305 S Main St, Richfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Flying J 35 E Flying J Dr, Richfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.09 card card $ 3.74 $ 4.11 $ 4.34 $ --

Silver Eagle 25 E 1100 S, Richfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.89 card card $ 3.74 $ 3.89 $ 4.04 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.