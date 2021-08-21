Save up to $0.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Salida

(SALIDA, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Salida area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Conoco at 337 W. 1St St.. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Conoco at 337 W. 1St St., which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 337 W. 1St St., Salida

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.95 $ 4.28 $ 3.59

Loaf 'N Jug 448 E Rainbow Blvd , Salida

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.49 $ 3.59

Conoco 946 E Rainbow Blvd, Salida

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.36 $ 3.66

Phillips 66 310 Rainbow Blvd, Salida

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.06 $ 4.36 $ 3.59

Conoco 11000 Us 50, Poncha Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.