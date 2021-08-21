Save $0.17 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Nebraska City
(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Nebraska City, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.
Cenex at 2501 210Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 1321 Central Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.14.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Nebraska City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$2.97
$3.42
$3.82
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
