Save $0.17 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Nebraska City

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) Depending on where you fill up in Nebraska City, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.

Cenex at 2501 210Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 1321 Central Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.14.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Nebraska City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.00 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Cenex 2501 210Th Ave, Percival

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Pilot 2495 210Th Ave, Percival

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.42 $ 3.82 $ 3.29

Sapp Bros 2496 210Th Ave, Percival

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.28

Shell 1108 Central Ave, Nebraska City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ -- $ --

Kwik Shop 503 S 11Th St, Nebraska City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 401 S 11Th St, Nebraska City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.