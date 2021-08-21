Save $0.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Marathon

(MARATHON, FL) Depending on where you fill up in Marathon, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 13100 Overseas Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 7301 Overseas Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 13100 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.67 $ --

Mobil 13155 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.45 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.