Where's the cheapest gas in Belfast?

(BELFAST, ME) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Belfast area offering savings of $0.22 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 38 Searsport Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Wentworth Family Qwik Stop at 142 Waldo Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Belfast area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 38 Searsport Ave, Belfast

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 22 Belmont Ave, Belfast

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.32 $ 3.67 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.