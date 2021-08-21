Ruidoso gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(RUIDOSO, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Ruidoso area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casino Apache at 25845 Us-70. Regular there was listed at $3.05 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Chevron at 1137 Mechem Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Ruidoso area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.65
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0