This is the cheapest gas in Belle Plaine right now

(BELLE PLAINE, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Belle Plaine area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Kwik Trip at 104 Aspen Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 104 Aspen Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Trip 104 Aspen Ln, Belle Plaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Cenex 820 E Main St, Belle Plaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Coborn's 1010 E Enterprise Dr, Belle Plaine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.