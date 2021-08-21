Here’s the cheapest gas in Litchfield Saturday

(LITCHFIELD, IL) According to Litchfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mr. Fuel at 4 Corvette Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Amstar at 101 E Union Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Litchfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.31 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Mr. Fuel 4 Corvette Dr, Litchfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 3.90 $ 3.29

Murphy USA 1201 W Ferdon St, Litchfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.52 $ 3.78 $ 3.77

Casey's 720 S State St, Litchfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Casey's 610 W Union Ave, Litchfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Shell 1205 W Union Ave, Litchfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.