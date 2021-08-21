Here’s the cheapest gas in Litchfield Saturday
(LITCHFIELD, IL) According to Litchfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mr. Fuel at 4 Corvette Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.25 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Amstar at 101 E Union Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.35.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Litchfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.31 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.65
$3.90
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.52
$3.78
$3.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
