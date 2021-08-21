This is the cheapest gas in Rockdale right now

(ROCKDALE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Rockdale area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 715 W Us-79 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 513 E Cameron Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 715 W Us-79, Rockdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ --

CEFCO 1305 W Cameron Ave, Rockdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.