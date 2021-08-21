Save up to $0.22 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Breckenridge

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Breckenridge area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon.

Walmart at 3800 W Walker St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 1602 W Walker St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart 3800 W Walker St, Breckenridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.91 $ 3.06 $ 2.78

Alon 3074 W Walker St, Breckenridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.